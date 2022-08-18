Q2 2022 Targovax ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Erik Digman Wiklund - Targovax ASA - CEO



Welcome to Targovax and the presentation of our results for the second quarter of 2022. My name is Erik Digman Wiklund. I am the CEO. With me today, I also have Chief Financial Officer, Lubor Gaal; as well as our Chief Medical Officer, Lone Ottesen. And we'll take you through the highlights of what we have achieved for the first half of the year.



During the first half of 2022, we have made important progress and delivered on our promises for all of our 3 development pillars. For ONCOS-102, our lead clinical program, we are now convinced that ONCOS-102 works based on the response rates we've seen in our Phase I program as well as the deep translational data package we've generated. We have now designed a very smart trial for Phase II and we are making all the necessary preparations to execute this trial as planned. We have forged a partnership with Agenus to access checkpoint inhibitors that we will combine with in that study. Lone will go through this study in a bit more detail later on. And in addition, we are in dialogue with the FDA to discuss the design