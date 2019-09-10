Q1 2020 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Casey's General Stores First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to Bill Walljasper, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



William J. Walljasper - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss Casey's results for the quarter ended July 31. I am Bill Walljasper, Chief Financial Officer. Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer, is also here.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during the investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements related to our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and performance improvements at our stores. There are a