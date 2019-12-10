Dec 10, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Q2 Fiscal 2020 Casey's General Stores Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Bill Walljasper, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
William J. Walljasper - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss Casey's results for the quarter ended October 31. I'm Bill Walljasper, Chief Financial Officer. Darren Rebelez, Chief Executive Officer, is also here.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements related to our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and
Q2 2020 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 10, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
