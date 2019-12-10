Q2 2020 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 10, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

William J. Walljasper - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - Senior VP & CFO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss Casey's results for the quarter ended October 31. I'm Bill Walljasper, Chief Financial Officer. Darren Rebelez, Chief Executive Officer, is also here.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements related to our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and