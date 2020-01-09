Caseys General Stores Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jan 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



This presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements relating to our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and performance improvements at our stores. There are a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.



Darren M. Rebelez - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Casey's General Stores 2020 Investor Day. I'm Darren Rebelez, President and CEO of Casey's. It's been a little over 6 months since I took on the role of CEO here at Casey's. And I couldn't be more excited about what the future holds for this tremendous brand.



The entire executive team has been hard at work over the last several months