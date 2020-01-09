Jan 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
This presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements relating to our possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities and performance improvements at our stores. There are a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.
Darren M. Rebelez - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Casey's General Stores 2020 Investor Day. I'm Darren Rebelez, President and CEO of Casey's. It's been a little over 6 months since I took on the role of CEO here at Casey's. And I couldn't be more excited about what the future holds for this tremendous brand.
The entire executive team has been hard at work over the last several months
Caseys General Stores Inc Investor Day Transcript
Jan 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...