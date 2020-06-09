Q4 2020 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 09, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

William Walljasper -



Well, good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss Casey's results for the quarter ended April 30. I'm Bill Walljasper, Executive Advisor and former Chief Financial Officer. Darren Rebelez, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer are also here.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements relating to expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity