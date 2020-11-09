Nov 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Brian Joseph Johnson - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Business Development



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Casey's conference call to discuss the announcement of our agreement to acquire Buchanan Energy, owner of Bucky's Convenience Stores. Joining me today to deliver prepared remarks are Casey's President and CEO, Darren Rebelez; and the company's Chief Financial Officer, Steve Bramlage. Darren and Steve will also be available for a brief question-and-answer session after their comments. For your convenience, in addition to this morning's news release, we have posted a presentation to the Investor Relations section of our website. We will make some references to this presentation during our opening