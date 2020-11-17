Nov 17, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Benjamin Shelton Bienvenu - Stephens Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. Thanks, everybody, for joining this afternoon. We'll go ahead and get started. I'm Ben Bienvenu. I cover the grocery and convenience store industry here at Stephens. Casey's General Stores is here with us today to talk about their business.



As one of the largest convenience store chains in the U.S., many of you will know Casey's business well. And I'm thrilled to introduce from the company, Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer. Thanks so much for your time today.



This will be a fireside chat format. I'll be leading the Q&A session today. But please feel free to submit questions, if you like, and I'd be happy to ask them on your behalf.



Steve, thanks so much for being here. Looking forward to the time this afternoon.



Stephen P. Bramlage - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - CFO



Hey, Ben. Glad to be able to join. Thank you for hosting us.



Questions and Answers:

- Stephens