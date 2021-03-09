Q3 2021 Casey's General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Q3 FY 2021 Casey's General Stores Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like introduce your host for today's conference call, Mr. Brian Johnson. You may begin.



Brian Joseph Johnson - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Business Development



Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss the results from our third quarter ended January 31, 2021. I am Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development.



With me today is Darren Rebelez, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements relating to expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future