Q4 2021 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 09, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 FY 2021 Casey's General Stores Earnings call.
(Operator Instructions)
I'd like to turn the call over to Brian Johnson, the Senior VP. You may begin, sir.
Brian Joseph Johnson - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Business Development
Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss the results for our fourth quarter and fiscal year-end April 30, 2021. I'm Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. With me today is Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include any statements relating to expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of
