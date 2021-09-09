Sep 09, 2021 / 08:10PM GMT

Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us today. It's a pleasure to introduce Darren Rebelez, who is the President and CEO of Casey's General Stores, which is the fourth largest convenience store operator in the U.S. by store count and actually the fifth largest pizza chain.



Now this past year has been very exciting for Casey's, especially as the company executed against significant volatility across the broader c-store landscape and closed on the acquisition of Bucky's earlier this year, marking the most significant transaction in the company's 53-year history.



Now there is a lot to discuss this afternoon. So I'm going to jump right into our Q&A session. But also just a quick reminder, for those of you listening, please e-mail me any questions you may have, and I'll try to work them in.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystSo Darren, thanks again for joining us. I