Sep 22, 2021 / 04:15PM GMT

Anthony Chester Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company, LLC - Senior Equity Research Analyst



Okay. Good afternoon to those of you on the East Coast, and good morning for those of you in the Midwest, such as guys at Casey's, or West Coast. So my name is Anthony Lebiedzinski. I'm the equity research analyst at Sidoti & Company that has covered the Casey's General Stores for long time. Ticker symbol is CASY. So thank you for joining us at the Sidoti Conference.



We are very pleased to have with us today, Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development; and Chad Bruntz, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations. So the format of the call will be a virtual fireside chat. I'll start with my own questions. And for those of you in the audience who would like to ask a question, please type your question into the Q&A box within the Zoom screen or you can also send me an e-mail with questions, and I will work those questions into the chat today.



So first, for those of you in the audience who may not be very familiar with Casey's, Brian, maybe can you give us a quick