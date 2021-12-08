Q2 2022 Caseys General Stores Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Casey's General Stores Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. Please go ahead.
Brian Joseph Johnson - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - Senior VP of IR & Business Development
Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss the results from our second quarter ended October 31, 2021. I am Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development. With me today is Darren Rebelez, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Bramlage, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I'll remind you that certain statements made by us during this investor call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements
Dec 08, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
