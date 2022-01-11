Caseys General Stores Inc at ICR Conference (Virtual) Transcript

Jan 11, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

(technical difficulty) specialty retail as well as convenience stores at Raymond James. Today, I'm pleased to host a fireside chat with Darren Rebelez, CEO of Casey's General Stores. Darren, first, thank you for the time and the opportunity to host this discussion.



Thanks, Bobby. Good morning, and thanks for having me today.



Questions and Answers:

- Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research AssociateAbsolutely. So maybe to get us started, let's dive right in. Can you maybe talk about 1 or 2 of the key growth drivers or initiatives Casey's is really excited about for calendar year 2022?- Casey'- Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes,