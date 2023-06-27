Caseys General Stores Inc Investor Day Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Brian Joseph Johnson - Casey's General Stores - Inc. - SVP of IR & Business Development



All right. Good morning. It's great to see some both familiar and new faces in the crowd. We got a busy day to day. As you know, I'm Brian Johnson, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Business Development. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this presentation contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity and related sources or needs, business and/or integration strategies, plans and synergies, supply chain, growth opportunities and performance at our stores.



There are a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the execution of our strategic