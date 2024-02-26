Feb 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Saint-Gobain to acquire CSR Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Bazin, CEO; and Mr. Sreedhar, CFO of Saint-Gobain. Please go ahead.



Benoit Bazin - Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our analyst and investor call on the acquisition of CSR. I'm and Sreedhar, our Group CFO. You have our slide show on the website. So I will go slide-by-slide, and we will make sure that you have the exact number of each slide one after the other.



So we are very glad to announce the acquisition of CSR, which is a strong Australian leader in light and sustainable construction. This is truly a decisive step for Saint-Gobain to strengthen our presence on growing markets in Asia Pacific and further reinforce our worldwide leadership on light and sustainable contraction.



So I'm now on Slide #2. CSR acquisition has a compelling strategic rationale. The