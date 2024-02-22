CSX Corp at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Brandon Robert Oglenski - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Day 2 of Barclays 41st Annual Industrial Select Conference. I'm Brandon Oglenski, airline and transport analyst. And kicking it off today, I'm really excited to host CSX. Joining us from the company is Mike Cory, VP and Operating Officer; as well as Kevin Boone, Chief Commercial Officer.



And just like yesterday, but before we jump into the questions, we're going to do the audience response as to hear for those in the room. (Operator Instructions) You currently own CSX? Yes, overweight; 2, market weight; 3, underweight or no.



Okay. Question number two. What is your general bias towards CSX right now?



Positive, negative or neutral?



And now, we know your answers.



Michael A. Cory - CSX Corporation - Executive VP & COO



Positive.



Brandon Robert Oglenski - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - VP & Senior Equity Analyst



Good. That's pretty favorable