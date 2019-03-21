Mar 21, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation (Chinese, English)
Mar 21, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jie Yang
China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman
* Xin Dong
China Mobile Limited - VP, CFO & Executive Director
* Yue Li
China Mobile Limited - CEO & Executive Director
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Mobile's Limited 2018 annual results announcement presentation. In today's presentations, the company's management will first present the overall results and then take questions from the audience.
Let me first introduce the senior management attending today's presentation: Mr. Yang Jie, Executive Director and Chairman; Mr. Li Yue, Executive Director and CEO; Mr. Dong Xin, Executive Director, Vice President and CFO.
Now I'd like to invite Chairman Yang to present the overall results for 2018.
Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman
Good
Full Year 2018 China Mobile Ltd Earnings Presentation (Chinese, English) Transcript
Mar 21, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...