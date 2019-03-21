Mar 21, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Presentation (Chinese, English)

Mar 21, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jie Yang

China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman

* Xin Dong

China Mobile Limited - VP, CFO & Executive Director

* Yue Li

China Mobile Limited - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Mobile's Limited 2018 annual results announcement presentation. In today's presentations, the company's management will first present the overall results and then take questions from the audience.



Let me first introduce the senior management attending today's presentation: Mr. Yang Jie, Executive Director and Chairman; Mr. Li Yue, Executive Director and CEO; Mr. Dong Xin, Executive Director, Vice President and CFO.



Now I'd like to invite Chairman Yang to present the overall results for 2018.



Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman



Good