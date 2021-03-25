Mar 25, 2021 / NTS GMT
Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Mobile Limited's 2020 annual results briefing.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we continue to communicate our results by way of telephone conference. We'd appreciate your understanding on this. In today's briefing, I'll first review on our overall results for 2020. Then Mr. Dong Xin, our CEO, will talk about the operating performance. Finally, Mr. Li Ronghua, our CFO, will present our financial results.
The company was faced with a complex operating environment. COVID-19 affected all aspects of life. Digital transformation of our economy and society speeded up, and coopetition within the telecom industry and beyond continued to evolve. Despite various difficulties and challenges, we made coordinated efforts in facilitating COVID-19 prevention and control, business transformation and upgrade, reforms and innovations, amongst others. Our endeavors achieved remarkable success. We strengthened our industry-leading position, maintained stable and healthy growth in business performance
Mar 25, 2021 / NTS GMT
