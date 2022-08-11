Aug 11, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Jie Yang - China Mobile Limited - Executive Chairman



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to China Mobile Limited's 2022 Interim Results Briefing. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we continue to communicate our results by way of telephone conference. We'd appreciate your understanding on this.



In today's presentation, I'll first brief you on our overall results for the first half of 2022. Then Mr. Dong Xin, our CEO, will talk about our operating performance. Finally, Mr. Li Ronghua, our CFO, will brief you on our financial results. We saw notable results in our development in the first half of 2022.



First, we maintained a favorable trend in our operating performance and mark new milestones on our journey to achieve high-quality development. Second, with further promoted value operated operations and achieved significant results, our transformation business gained strong growth momentum. Third, we accelerated the development of digital intelligent new infrastructure and continue to enhance sci-tech innovation capabilities.



Fourth, we extended enterprise reforms in