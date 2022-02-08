Q4 2021 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson - CTT Systems AB - CEO
Good morning to you all and welcome to the Q4 earnings call by CTT. We go straight into picture for page number 2. It is me, TorbjÃ¶rn Johansson, that make the presentation at my side, I have our CFO, Markus Berg. We take the next page, page number 3, and we go straight into page number 4. For the fourth quarter, the highlights also of course, we met as usual, our forecast net sales came in SEK42 million. We have got the relatively big Retrofit order from Pobeda over 20 aircraft, and we have got three private jet awards, which means that we have had a good order intake and the backlog is the best since the pandemic started. We also had a strong operating cash flow SEK20 million. I'm really glad that we are back where we should be on the cash flow.
We take the next page, page number 5, financials. Net sales increased compared to last year with 21% up to SEK42 million. The EBIT came in on SEK8 million, and we had a margin of 19%. We had a very strong operating cash flow of SEK20 million.
We take the next page, page number 6, the
Feb 08, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
