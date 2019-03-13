Citycon Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 13, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

F. Scott Ball - Citycon Oyj - CEO



On behalf of the management of Citycon, I'd like to welcome you, and thank you to -- for coming to the Annual General Meeting. It's great to have you here. It's great to meet you. Hopefully, after the meeting, I get a chance to meet more of you face-to-face and have a chance to chat.



As has been mentioned and most of you know, I have recently started as the CEO for Citycon as of the first of the year. I was asked to say a few words about my background. I started my career, as you can tell from the white hair, many years ago. About 30 years ago, I was -- I joined a company called The Rouse Company, it was a publicly traded REIT in the United States. I started as a shopping center manager. And over a period of years, kind of worked my way through the ranks. After Rouse, I did a variety of things. I was, at one point, the CEO for a private developer in Los Angeles, California. I was also the Head of Retail for a pension fund based in Canada. I worked briefly for a private equity firm that owned a retail chain of 3,000 stores, 1,000 of which were in Europe, so I spent