Q1 2019 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2019

Mikko Pohjala - Citycon Oyj - Director of IR & Communications



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Citycon's Q1 2019 Results Audiocast.



My name is Mikko Pohjala. I'm Citycon's IR and Communications Director. And with me here in Stockholm, I have our CEO, Scott Ball; CFO and Executive Vice President, Eero Sihvonen; as well as our Chief Operating Officer, Henrica Ginström.



Scott will start the audiocast with a summary of the first quarter of 2019, together with some operational figures of the quarter. This will be followed by Eero's review of the financial figures of the quarter. Scott will then conclude the presentation by giving some key focus areas for the rest of the year.



Scott, please go ahead.



F. Scott Ball - Citycon Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Mikko, and good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to present the Q1 2019