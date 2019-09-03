Citycon Oyj Capital Markets Day 2019 Transcript

Sep 03, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Mikko Pohjala - Citycon Oyj - Director of IR & Communications



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and warm welcome to Citycon's Capital Markets Day 2019. We are here in Stockholm. So warm welcome to those who made the journey here in Stockholm in Kista, and also warm welcome to you who are following the event via the live webcast. My name is Mikko Pohjala, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications.



We started the day already earlier today with asset tours of 2 of our assets, Liljeholmstorget and Kista Galleria, and now we have an interesting afternoon ahead of us where our current management will talk about the current focus areas of the company as well as the long-term strategic ambitions.



As you all know, Citycon is the -- one of the leading manager, owner and developer of shopping centers in the Nordics. We have a pan-Nordic reach. We have 38 shopping centers in all Nordic countries, plus Estonia, which generate a footfall of 170 million people per year. And this we'll talk about more in detail with Scott and how that adds to the stability of our business