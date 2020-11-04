Q3 2020 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Laura Jauhiainen - Citycon Oyj - IR Director



good morning, everyone, and welcome to Citycon's Q3 2020 Result Audiocast. I'm Laura Jauhiainen. I'm the Head of Investor Relations at Citycon. Today, here with me, you have in the audiocast our CEO, Mr. Scott Ball; and our CFO and Executive Vice President, Mr. Eero Sihvonen.



Scott will start today's audiocast with an overview of the quarter and Citycon's performance in the COVID-19 environment. This will be followed by Eero's overview of the financials. Scott will conclude today's presentation by providing you insight on our strategy and plans going forward.



Scott, please go ahead.



F. Scott Ball - Citycon Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone. We're pleased to present Citycon's Q3 results that,