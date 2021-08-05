Q2 2021 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We're pleased to present Citycon's Q2 results. I'll start with a summary of Q2 and H1 as well as the highlights from the quarter. Eero will then review Citycon's financial results and where we stand now after the first half of this financial year. I will conclude our presentation with an