Q3 2021 Citycon Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Laura Jauhiainen - Citycon Oyj - VP of Strategy & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Citycon's Q3 2021 result audiocast. We've, this morning, published our Q3 results, and those can be as usually found from our web page under the Investors section. My name is Laura Jauhiainen, I'm the Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations at Citycon.



Today, with me, as usual, I have our CEO, Mr. Scott Ball; and our CFO and Executive Vice President, Eero Sihvonen; and also as a newcomer, today, we have our new CFO-elect, Bret McLeod.



We start with the presentation, which will be given by the gentlemen. And after the presentation, there is a chance to ask questions in the Q&A section.



So Scott, please go ahead.



F. Scott Ball - Citycon Oyj - CEO & Director



Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone. Today, we're pleased to present Citycon's Q3 results. I will start with some highlights from the quarter, then Eero will review Citycon's financial results where we stand after the first 9 months of the year. I will conclude the