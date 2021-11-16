Citycon Oyj Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Laura Jauhiainen - Citycon Oyj - VP of Strategy & IR



Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Laura Jauhiainen, the Vice President for Strategy and Investor Relations. I would like to welcome you, everyone sitting in this room and to our viewers online, to our Capital Markets Day 2021.



It's actually pretty amazing to have people sitting in this room that's today. When we started planning for this event roughly 6 months ago, it was quite unclear if you could actually have the physical meeting here today. Equally impressive is actually the construction site at Lippulaiva where we are located today. Once completed, the site will be coming online next year, 2022. It will be a showcase of our strategy, which is based on having a stable retail combined with residentials and offices, which, for us, will translate into growth and also diversification of the portfolio.



Next, we will have a presentation from our management team. They will, in turn, be here to tell you about how we create value through both active asset management, new developments, but also capital recycling. After the