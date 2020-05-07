Avis Budget Group Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

During the meeting, we will have a question-and-answer session.



Now it is my pleasure to introduce Joseph A. Ferraro, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Avis Budget Group. Mr. Ferraro, I'll turn the meeting over to you.



Joseph A. Ferraro - Avis Budget Group, Inc. - Interim President & CEO



Great. Thank you, and good morning. I am Joe Ferraro, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Avis Budget Group.



I'm delighted to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, the first virtual meeting in our company's history.



I'd also like to thank our Board of Directors, many of whom are joining our webcast today. I'd also like to thank the members of our senior leadership team and all the Avis Budget shareholders