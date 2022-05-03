Q1 2022 Avis Budget Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

David T. Calabria - Avis Budget Group, Inc. - Treasurer & Senior VP of Corporate Finance



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me are Joe Ferraro, our Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Choi, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will be discussing forward-looking information, including potential future financial performance, which is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and information.