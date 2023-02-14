Q4 2022 Avis Budget Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

David Calabria, Treasurer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance.



David T. Calabria - Avis Budget Group, Inc. - Treasurer & Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. On the call with me are Joe Ferraro, our Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Choi, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we will be discussing forward-looking information, including potential future financial performance which is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements and information.