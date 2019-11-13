Q3 2019 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of the Board of Management



Thank you very much, and a warm welcome from Oldenburg to today's conference call Q3 results 2019 of CEWE, as we call it, of CEWE. And as we are sitting here, Christian and myself on the call, it's getting dark outside. It's getting colder outside. And that's why the warm welcome makes sense and makes sense because it's -- the cold weather gives an opportunity for all of us to generate the Christmas presents, which are nice and which are going to support, as always, our Q4 business.



But before we start Q4, Q3 is done, and we're happy to announce Q3 numbers today. And Christian is giving us all of that on a glance of one page.



Christian Friege - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Yes. Warm welcome from my side as well. It is indeed getting awesomely outside. And so it's a good time to look at Q3. We are, if I may say so, not entirely unhappy about Q3. And specifically, our photofinishing business grew by a significant 15.7%.