Q1 2021 Cewe Stiftung & Co KGaA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Olaf Holzkamper - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - CFO & Member of the Board of Management
Good morning, and a warm welcome to CEWE's call -- conference call for the results of the Q1 of 2021. I just learned this morning, there's nobody introducing us nicely, so I'm trying to do this myself. Just in case you don't know, my name is Olaf Holzkamper, and if we move through the presentation, then you would see that there's Christian Friege right next to me, our CEO. We are jointly presenting the results as in the last years.
Agenda-wise, I can only reiterate, as in the last years, we are running through the main segments. I give some details on the financials, and Christian finishes the presentation with the outlook.
And with no further ado, Christian, why don't you take over?
Christian Friege - CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Thank you very much, Olaf. A very good morning to you all. Unfortunately, it is not as sunny outside here in Oldenburg as it would need to be in order to really appreciate the results.
