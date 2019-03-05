Q4 2018 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



Quarter Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to your host to Kirk Somers, Chief Legal and Privacy Officer. Please go ahead.



Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & People Officer



Good afternoon, and welcome to Cardlytics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including projected 2019 first quarter financial results and operating metrics; business strategies and other forward-looking topics such as anticipated growth in Direct, with new and existing customers, including those from Chase and Wells Fargo; the reduction in average revenue per user; the growth in monthly active users; expansion in new verticals, including travel, entertainment, grocery and e-commerce; expanding marketing budgets; consolidating the U.S. banking market for Purchase