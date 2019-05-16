May 16, 2019 / 02:40PM GMT

Douglas Till Anmuth - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



All right. We're going to go ahead and get started. My name is Doug Anmuth. I cover the Internet sector at JPMorgan. It's our pleasure to have Scott Grimes, CEO of Cardlytics.



Scott D. Grimes - Cardlytics, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Thanks, Doug.



Douglas Till Anmuth - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD



So Cardlytics is a Purchase Intelligence platform that analyzes online and offline purchase data for more than 2,000 financial institutions. It provides insights to marketers that are actionable through the Cardlytics' native channel, in bank's mobile and online touch points. So Scott is CEO and Co-Founder. Prior to cofounding Cardlytics, he was the SVP and General Manager of payments at Capital One.



Scott D. Grimes - Cardlytics, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



That's correct.



Douglas Till Anmuth - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD<