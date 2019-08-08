Q2 2019 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cardlytics Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, today's conference may be recorded.



I'd now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Kirk Somers, Chief Legal Officer.



Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & People Officer and Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to Cardlytics Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including third quarter 2019 and full year financial guidance, expectations on adjusted EBITDA for 2020, the anticipated impact of our 4 key priorities on driving the monetization of our increased scale of FI monthly average users or FI MAUs.



The timing of the rollout of Wells Fargo and its anticipated impact on our FI MAUs and the number of card swipes we see in the U.S. The impact of our investments on driving revenue in