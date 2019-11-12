Q3 2019 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 10:00PM GMT

Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & People Officer and Secretary



Good evening and welcome to Cardlytics' Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs including fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial guidance, expectations on adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and 2020; the anticipated impact of our key priorities on driving growth; the timing of the rollout of Wells Fargo and its anticipated impact on our financial institution monthly active users or MAUs; and the number of card swipes in the United States; expectations regarding adding additional marketers