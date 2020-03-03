Q4 2019 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & People Officer and Secretary



Good evening, and welcome to Cardlytics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including first quarter 2020 financial guidance, full year 2020 financial outlook, executive changes, future growth of financial measures, the rollout of Wells Fargo, growth in financial institution monthly active users or FI MAUs in 2020, expansion into new verticals, the number of purchase transactions in the United States, the addition of marketers and marketer spend in