Q3 2020 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary



Good evening, and welcome to Cardlytics Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future financial performance or results, our financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020, our ability to achieve our key long-term priorities, the launch of U.S. Bank, growth in FI MAUs or monthly active users, the increase in our connectivity to our MAUs, the use of proceeds from the convertible notes, the evolution of our platform to a fully operational platform, the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economy