Dec 08, 2020 / 09:10PM GMT
Aaron Kessler - Raymond James & Associates, Inc. - Analyst
Great. Welcome, everybody. I'm Aaron Kessler, senior Internet analyst at Raymond James. I'm pleased to have with us for our next presentation, Cardlytics. And presenting for Cardlytics today will be Lynne Laube, Co-Founder and CEO. (Conference Instructions)
Maybe just to get started, Lynne, maybe just if you want to provide a brief overview of Cardlytics. And then we can do a little bit of -- we'll do some Q&A. Thank you.
Lynne Laube - Cardlytics, Inc. - CEO, Co-Founder & Director
Sure. So Cardlytics is a digital ad platform. What makes us special is we built the platform on the foundation of banks. When we integrate with banks, we get access to two things. One is all of their transaction data. So every purchase made on a debit card, credit card, even bill pay and ACH. And the other thing we get access to is all of their digital channels: online banking, their mobile apps, their email channels.
And then we've created an advertising platform on the foundation of these banks.
