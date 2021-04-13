Cardlytics Inc To Acquire Bridg - M&A Call Transcript

Apr 13, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cardlytics Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Kirk Somers, Chief Legal and Privacy Officer. Please go ahead.



Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary



Good morning, and welcome to Cardlytics' conference call regarding its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridg.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future performance or results, the closing of the anticipated acquisition, anticipated benefits of our acquisition of Bridg, aspects of the Bridg products and integration between Cardlytics and Bridg solutions.



For a discussion of the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results