Cardlytics Inc To Acquire Bridg - M&A Call Transcript

Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary
Good morning, and welcome to Cardlytics' conference call regarding its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridg.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future performance or results, the closing of the anticipated acquisition, anticipated benefits of our acquisition of Bridg, aspects of the Bridg products and integration between Cardlytics and Bridg solutions.
