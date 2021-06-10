Cardlytics Inc Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Jun 10, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

William Maina - ICR, LLC - SVP



I'm Will Maina from Cardlytics Investor Relations. Welcome, everyone, to the Cardlytics Investor Day. We greatly appreciate you taking the time to join us.



During today's presentation, we'll be making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the disclaimer slides at the beginning of today's presentation as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Cardlytics' periodic SEC filings.



Today's presentation is made available on the IR section of Cardlytics website and the SEC's website at sec.gov. We will be conducting the question-and-answer sessions electronically today. We will take time for questions and answers after each section. If you wish to ask a question, please submit it under ask a question on the left-hand side of the webcast console. Just type in the question and hit submit button at any time. Please note that if you use the telephonic dial