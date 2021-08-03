Q2 2021 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary



Good evening, and welcome to Cardlytics Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future financial performance or results, our financial guidance and cash position for the third quarter of 2021, our ability to achieve long-term initiatives to drive long-term growth, growth in MAUs or monthly active users, launches by new partners in the coming quarters, the increase in ARPU or average revenue per user, the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economy as a whole, including the uneven recovery and volatility of the economy, Q4 being a seasonal high period for ad spending and consumer spending, the increase in stock-based compensation next quarter, continued pressure on our U.K. results and the anticipated benefits and expectations and goals related to the integration of our acquisitions of Dosh Holdings, Inc. and Bridg