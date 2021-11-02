Q3 2021 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cardlytics Q3 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference to your host, Mr. Kirk Somers, Chief Legal and Privacy Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Kirk L. Somers - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary



Good evening, and welcome to Cardlytics Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about future financial performance or results, our financial guidance and cash position for the fourth quarter of 2021, our ability to achieve key initiatives to drive long-term growth, growth in MAUs or monthly active users, the migration of clients to our ads manager, launches of our new ads server by bank partners and the capabilities and timing thereof, the renewal of the Bank of America contract and contracts