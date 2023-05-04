Q1 2023 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2023 Cardlytics, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chief Legal and Privacy Officer, NickÂ Lynton. Please go ahead.



Nick Lynton - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary



Good evening, and welcome to the Cardlytics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about our future financial performance and results, including for the second quarter of 2023, the bridge earn-out payments, including the second anniversary earn-out payment, the financial impacts of our various cost savings initiatives, our plans for adding new partners to the network and expanding our monthly active user base in the U.S. and the U.K., the time line for our existing