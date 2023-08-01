Aug 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 Cardlytics, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nick Lynton, Chief Legal and Privacy Officer.
Nick Lynton - Cardlytics, Inc. - Chief Legal & Privacy Officer and Secretary
Good evening, and welcome to the Cardlytics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Based on our current assumptions, expecting and beliefs, including expectations about our future financial performance and results, including for the third quarter of 2023; adding new partners to the network and increasing our MAUs; our partners' transition to the new Ad Server and user experience; the growth and expansion of our advertiser base; the impacts of our new product initiatives, including our retail media network; our liquidity and our growth and profitability, including
Q2 2023 Cardlytics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...