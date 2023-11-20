Aeon Metals Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 20, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Paul Harris - Aeon Metals Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the 2023 AGM for Aeon Metals. My name is Paul Harris. I'm the Non-Executive Chair of Aeon, and I'll be chairing the meeting today. The company considers that it's appropriate to hold the AGM as a virtual meeting. It's now just past 11:00 AM, and there being a quorum present, I declare the meeting open for business. I confirm that the meeting has been properly constituted.



In opening the 2023 Annual General Meeting, I'd like to introduce the Board and management team of Aeon, who are in attendance via teleconference today. If you can see on my right, I have Dr. Fred Hess, the Managing Director and CEO. On my left, I have Ivan Wong, who is Non-Exec Director. With us also online is Gordon Mitchell, our Chief Financial Officer. On my right, also I have Lucy Rowe from Automic, who is the Company Secretary.



And online as well is Martin Coyle from BDO, who is the company's auditor. We also have Teagan personally, returning officer from Boardroom, and I think Kelly from