Feb 15, 2024 / 03:20PM GMT

Rod Avraham Lache - Wolfe Research, LLC - MD & Senior Analyst



As one of the industry's fastest-growing suppliers. And their mantra from the very beginning was to pursue technologies that are safe, green and connected. And that focus on the secular growth has actually contributed to 11% growth over market over the 5 years through 2022. Of course, there are questions from time to time about the growth and a lot of challenges we've gone through semiconductor inflation. The peso appreciated over a 12-month period by 20%. Most recently, there's been some volatility about -- and some questions about the exact trajectory of electrification.



But at the end of the day, Aptiv has a pretty impressive growth profile. They're one of the industry leaders in ADAS which is clearly shifting towards higher and higher levels of automation and higher content. You're a leader in electrical architecture, which gives them exposure to opportunities that are at least 2x the kind of content you'd see in Internal Combustion Vehicle. Their software platform is growing rapidly, and they've got this really small compute