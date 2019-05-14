Half Year 2019 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / NTS GMT

Susanne Zeidler - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Kai, for the introduction, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to our conference call on our half yearly financial report we published early this morning. I'm here, as always, together with Thomas Franke, our Head of Public Relations and Investor Relations.



Thomas Franke - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Senior VP, & Head of Public Relations & IR



Good morning.



Susanne Zeidler - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



And I would like to skip directly to Slide #3. As with regard to previous reporting dates, the figures in this half yearly financial report can only be compared with the figures published in the previous financial year to a limited extent. As already mentioned in our call on Q1, there are 2 reasons for