Q3 2019 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Susanne Zeidler - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you for the kind introduction. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Also from my side, I would like to welcome to our conference call on the quarterly statement at 30 June 2019.



I start with slide -- I'm here together with Felix Klein, our Officer Public Relations and Investor Relations, and we will, hopefully, together will be able to answer any questions you might have after my presentation.



I will start with Slide #3. At this point, we've talked about the limited comparability of results on several occasions. Due to exposed adjustments, comparable figures for the previous year contained in this quarterly statement continue to diverse from the original data reported 1 year ago.



