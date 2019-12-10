Full Year 2019 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 10, 2019 / NTS GMT
Thomas Franke - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Senior VP & Head of Public Relations & IR
Good afternoon. This is Deutsche Beteiligungs AG in Frankfurt to present full year figures of the financial year 2018/'19. I'm here with the spokesman of the Board of Management, Torsten Grede; and the Chief Financial Officer, Susanne Zeidler. I will now hand over to Torsten Grede.
Torsten Grede - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Yes. Thank you very much, Thomas. Good afternoon, everybody. I start with the presentation, give you key facts at a glance on Page #2. We are almost finished with the new fundraising for DBAG Fund VIII, with a target value of EUR 1.1 billion of capital. We have -- we see positive development of our -- of strategic decisions which we took in the past concerning our portfolio development. The net income of the fiscal year '18/'19 is above our last -- latest estimate and our outlook, and we'll elaborate a little bit more in detail in a minute, is cautious for the current fiscal year.
I will start the
